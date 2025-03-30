Douglas: Significant Tuesday night slush potential

My driveway stakes are still in and shall remain impaled in my lawn until further notice. Why, Paul? Aren’t you being unnecessarily paranoid? April 2018. 26 inches of snow at MSP. Two separate 9-inches-plus snowstorms. Good clean fun.
While I don’t think THAT will happen, we could pick up a few slushy inches Tuesday night before a changeover to rain Wednesday. It could be more than “just a few inches” north of MSP.
Ice is coming off Minnesota’s lakes a couple of weeks earlier than normal. An ice-out was declared Saturday on Lake Minnetonka. The median ice-out date on that lake is April 13.
Our on-again, off-again spring continues this week: sunshine and 40 degrees Monday, followed by a close encounter of the slushy kind late Tuesday. Any snow that falls is in grave danger of melting quickly.
When will it warm up again? NOAA’s GFS model shows 60s by the second week of April. ECMWF guidance is more restrained with mostly 50s after April 4.
Saturday was MSP’s second-wettest March day on record with 1.53 inches of rain.