Douglas: Showery rain today; nice weekend ahead

On Tuesday night, I glanced out the window before bed and saw a plane approaching from an odd angle. Except this one wasn’t making a dull roar. Seconds later, it passed over our home, a row of eight white lights in front with blinking red and green lights under swept-back wings. It was the size of a large SUV. No sound whatsoever. No ordinary consumer drone. Not a UFO but a large drone, something I’ve never seen before.