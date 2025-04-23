Douglas: Showery rain today; nice weekend ahead

Sometimes you only believe something after seeing it with your own eyes.
On Tuesday night, I glanced out the window before bed and saw a plane approaching from an odd angle. Except this one wasn’t making a dull roar. Seconds later, it passed over our home, a row of eight white lights in front with blinking red and green lights under swept-back wings. It was the size of a large SUV. No sound whatsoever. No ordinary consumer drone. Not a UFO but a large drone, something I’ve never seen before.
I’m not a conspiracy theorist; scientific explanations exist for nearly everything. But not this.
Yes, I was sober, and, no, I have no idea why it was up there. Is anyone else seeing these things?
Showery rain is likely today; the atmosphere is too cool and stable for any severe weather. After a nice Saturday (60s and sunshine), clouds will increase on Sunday. A severe thunderstorm outbreak is likely Monday as temperatures surge to near 80 degrees. I see highs mostly in the 60s and 70s as we head into early May.
May your weekend be pleasant and drone-free.