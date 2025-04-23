Weather

Douglas: Showery rain today; nice weekend ahead

Severe storms likely on Monday as highs surge to near 80.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 9:18PM

Sometimes you only believe something after seeing it with your own eyes.

On Tuesday night, I glanced out the window before bed and saw a plane approaching from an odd angle. Except this one wasn’t making a dull roar. Seconds later, it passed over our home, a row of eight white lights in front with blinking red and green lights under swept-back wings. It was the size of a large SUV. No sound whatsoever. No ordinary consumer drone. Not a UFO but a large drone, something I’ve never seen before.

I’m not a conspiracy theorist; scientific explanations exist for nearly everything. But not this.

Yes, I was sober, and, no, I have no idea why it was up there. Is anyone else seeing these things?

Showery rain is likely today; the atmosphere is too cool and stable for any severe weather. After a nice Saturday (60s and sunshine), clouds will increase on Sunday. A severe thunderstorm outbreak is likely Monday as temperatures surge to near 80 degrees. I see highs mostly in the 60s and 70s as we head into early May.

May your weekend be pleasant and drone-free.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Showery rain today; nice weekend ahead

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Severe storms likely on Monday as highs surge to near 80.

Weather

Douglas: Showers with a risk of spotty wildfires

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Rain Tuesday and Thursday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas