Douglas: Showers with a risk of spotty wildfires

“Paul, can’t you DO something about the wind?” Yes, I can, but I choose not to. My MEGADOPPLER 3000 might overheat. Trying to please all the people all the time would cause me to spend way too much time with lawyers. All valid reasons not to tinker with the weather.
As we slip into a wetter pattern overall I’ve seen reports of small wildfires up north. Minnesota’s fire season peaks in April/May, with a smaller maxima in August as the weather dries out. Until things green up statewide the risk will continue, especially in the Red River Valley.
Patchy clouds Wednesday may leak a few sprinkles; more significant showers arrive late Thursday and spill into Friday morning. A dry, sun-filled Saturday gives way to Sunday showers, and models hint at a possible severe thunderstorm outbreak Monday of next week. This far out that’s a low-confidence outlook, but statistically we’re due for some atmospheric rock ‘n’ roll.
I still see an inch or two of additional rain by early May, so that’s good news. Spring has sprung a little early.