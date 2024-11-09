I am fighting the urge to put in my driveway stakes. “Paul, it’s mid-November. It’s time. It’s prudent.” Logically that makes sense. But nothing wintry is imminent close to home.
Douglas: Showers taper Sunday; mild temps continue
Long-range forecast hints at storm next week
Blips of cooler air will trickle out of Canada, but a mild bias continues, with mostly 50s for highs into next weekend. Long-range models hint at a more significant storm one week from Monday, capable of snow across the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, but this far out that’s just a wild guess.
Meanwhile Denver is digging out from 20 inches of snow, the 12th biggest snowfall on record.
MSP has picked up an impressive .2″ of snow so far (Halloween). Normal snowfall by Nov. 10 is 1.9 inches. Last year, even with a brewing El Niño warm phase in the Pacific, we had picked up 2.7″ of slush by now. Maybe it’ll all come at once?
Showers taper by late afternoon Sunday with more spits of rain Wednesday; a Pacific breeze keeps us 10 to 15 degrees above average this week.
We often get whacked winter right after Thanksgiving. What can possibly go wrong?
Long-range forecast hints at storm next week