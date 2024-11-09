Weather

Douglas: Showers taper Sunday; mild temps continue

Long-range forecast hints at storm next week

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 9, 2024 at 9:35PM

I am fighting the urge to put in my driveway stakes. “Paul, it’s mid-November. It’s time. It’s prudent.” Logically that makes sense. But nothing wintry is imminent close to home.

Blips of cooler air will trickle out of Canada, but a mild bias continues, with mostly 50s for highs into next weekend. Long-range models hint at a more significant storm one week from Monday, capable of snow across the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, but this far out that’s just a wild guess.

Meanwhile Denver is digging out from 20 inches of snow, the 12th biggest snowfall on record.

MSP has picked up an impressive .2″ of snow so far (Halloween). Normal snowfall by Nov. 10 is 1.9 inches. Last year, even with a brewing El Niño warm phase in the Pacific, we had picked up 2.7″ of slush by now. Maybe it’ll all come at once?

Showers taper by late afternoon Sunday with more spits of rain Wednesday; a Pacific breeze keeps us 10 to 15 degrees above average this week.

We often get whacked winter right after Thanksgiving. What can possibly go wrong?

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Showers taper Sunday; mild temps continue

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Long-range forecast hints at storm next week

Weather

Douglas: Rainy weather likely Saturday and Sunday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Mild sun Friday, then dribs and drabs of weekend rain

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas