I am with my 94½ year old dad in Lancaster, Pa. He once told me that time, not money, is the most important metric. I get it now.
Douglas: Seasonable highs in the 20s end the week
No major snowstorms on the way, and a January thaw is still more than a week out.
He still lives alone; my sister lives nearby and makes sure he takes his medications and has enough food in his refrigerator. His mind is still sharp, and he credits a “sporty youth” for his longevity. Riding his bike to school. Ice hockey every winter. I hope I inherited some of those genes.
L.A. is facing hurricane-force winds and wildfires today while Dallas braces for up to 8 inches of snow. Yes, fly to Texas to see it snow.
Here at home, snow will come in dribs and drabs. No one big knockout snowstorm but rather a parade of clippers. A coating Thursday night, maybe 1-3 inches Saturday night into Sunday, a couple of more inches the third week of January?
Highs in the 20s from today into Saturday will feel pretty good. No January thaw until nine to 12 days from now. Whatever snow does fall should stick around. In theory.
Winter is about half over. Don’t write off a more active second half.
