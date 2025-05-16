Douglas: Scrappy clouds and a cool breeze linger

The atmospheric rock and rolling Thursday spawned at least five tornadoes in Minnesota and an EF-2 strength twister near New Richmond, Wis. Storm chasers sent back photos of a white funnel, caused by the sun shining on the vortex. “When you used to tell me that you chase tornadoes, deep down I thought it was just a metaphor” is still my favorite line from the 1996 movie “Twister.”