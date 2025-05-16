Weather

Douglas: Scrappy clouds and a cool breeze linger

Sunday forecast includes sunnier skies.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 16, 2025 at 11:00PM

“Give me silver, blue and gold. The color of the sky, I’m told. My rainbow is overdue ...,” poetry set to music from Bad Company in 1976. The best rock was in the 1970s. Please prove me wrong.

The atmospheric rock and rolling Thursday spawned at least five tornadoes in Minnesota and an EF-2 strength twister near New Richmond, Wis. Storm chasers sent back photos of a white funnel, caused by the sun shining on the vortex. “When you used to tell me that you chase tornadoes, deep down I thought it was just a metaphor” is still my favorite line from the 1996 movie “Twister.”

Speaking of silver, blue and gold, a green sky often precedes tornadoes, thought to be the result of sunlight being filtered by large hailstones overhead. Don’t wait for green sky. If the sirens are sounding head for shelter.

If you liked Friday’s weather you’ll love Saturday’s with its serving of stale clouds and highs in the 50s. Sunday looks sunnier, but the next storm soaks far southern Minnesota on Monday into Tuesday. Memorial Day weekend? Sunshine and low to mid-70s. What a spring, huh?

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Scrappy clouds and a cool breeze linger

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Sunday forecast includes sunnier skies.

Weather

Thousands without power after tornadoes, powerful storms hit Minnesota

card image

Weather

Several tornadoes spotted in Minnesota as storms race through the state Thursday

card image