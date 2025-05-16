Douglas: Scrappy clouds and a cool breeze linger

“Give me silver, blue and gold. The color of the sky, I’m told. My rainbow is overdue ...,” poetry set to music from Bad Company in 1976. The best rock was in the 1970s. Please prove me wrong.
The atmospheric rock and rolling Thursday spawned at least five tornadoes in Minnesota and an EF-2 strength twister near New Richmond, Wis. Storm chasers sent back photos of a white funnel, caused by the sun shining on the vortex. “When you used to tell me that you chase tornadoes, deep down I thought it was just a metaphor” is still my favorite line from the 1996 movie “Twister.”
Speaking of silver, blue and gold, a green sky often precedes tornadoes, thought to be the result of sunlight being filtered by large hailstones overhead. Don’t wait for green sky. If the sirens are sounding head for shelter.
If you liked Friday’s weather you’ll love Saturday’s with its serving of stale clouds and highs in the 50s. Sunday looks sunnier, but the next storm soaks far southern Minnesota on Monday into Tuesday. Memorial Day weekend? Sunshine and low to mid-70s. What a spring, huh?