Weather

Douglas: Record heat possible through Wednesday

Cool and rainy weather is on the way

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 8:25PM

“May, more than any other month of the year, wants us to feel most alive” wrote angler and author Fennel Hudson. I feel alive, but paranoid about what may come next.

Ah May, as in it May heat up or it May cool down. It May snow or rain or hail. Basically a green, windswept, pollen-filled weather smorgasbord. Job security for dazed Minnesota meteorologists.

Potentially record-setting heat spills into Wednesday with a few more 90s around the state, but a period of cooler, wetter weather seems to be coming. Some weather models print out as much as 2 to 5 inches of rain over the next 15 days. That may be overly ambitious, and I lean toward the lower end of that scale, but hopefully we’ll have some good news for fields and gardens, and a lower fire risk by late week.

A few heavy thunderstorms may rumble into the state Thursday with a swirl of rain Friday, then drier for the weekend with 50s north and 60s south. A few more storms are shaping up for next week; hopefully nothing severe. A little too cool for severe. But it is May.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Record heat possible through Wednesday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Cool and rainy weather is on the way

Weather

Douglas: July-like temps in the offing for Monday, too

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: 90s for a stretch, but frost risk by next weekend

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas