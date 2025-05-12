Douglas: Record heat possible through Wednesday

“May, more than any other month of the year, wants us to feel most alive” wrote angler and author Fennel Hudson. I feel alive, but paranoid about what may come next.
Ah May, as in it May heat up or it May cool down. It May snow or rain or hail. Basically a green, windswept, pollen-filled weather smorgasbord. Job security for dazed Minnesota meteorologists.
Potentially record-setting heat spills into Wednesday with a few more 90s around the state, but a period of cooler, wetter weather seems to be coming. Some weather models print out as much as 2 to 5 inches of rain over the next 15 days. That may be overly ambitious, and I lean toward the lower end of that scale, but hopefully we’ll have some good news for fields and gardens, and a lower fire risk by late week.
A few heavy thunderstorms may rumble into the state Thursday with a swirl of rain Friday, then drier for the weekend with 50s north and 60s south. A few more storms are shaping up for next week; hopefully nothing severe. A little too cool for severe. But it is May.