Douglas: Record heat possible through Wednesday

Potentially record-setting heat spills into Wednesday with a few more 90s around the state, but a period of cooler, wetter weather seems to be coming. Some weather models print out as much as 2 to 5 inches of rain over the next 15 days. That may be overly ambitious, and I lean toward the lower end of that scale, but hopefully we’ll have some good news for fields and gardens, and a lower fire risk by late week.