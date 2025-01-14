Messing with friends and family who live in warmer (duller) parts of the country is a big winter coping skill for me.
Douglas: Ready for a taste of the polar vortex?
By Sunday and Monday, daytime highs may not climb above zero, even in the metro.
“How do you live up there when it gets to minus 10?” Hibernation pods, I explain. You set the date for April 15 (OK, May 15), crawl in and shut the hatch. “Really?” No. Not really.
The truth is more mundane: wear your Big Boy Coat. Face mask, knit hat and monogrammed earmuffs. Warm, sturdy boots. Stomp around for a few minutes. Have your HVAC guy on speed dial. Scroll for cheap airline tickets.
What will probably be the coldest air of the winter drools southward out of Canada this weekend. By Sunday and Monday, daytime highs may not climb above zero, even in the metro. A couple of nights will bring lows of minus 10 to minus 20. And yeah, this should qualify as polar-vortex-cold. Cookie, please.
In the meantime, upper 20s will feel good today; a thaw is likely Thursday and Friday. And then it gets cold, like it often does in January. No significant snow in sight.
Forgive me — it’s time to crawl into my escape pod.
