Douglas: Rainy weather likely Saturday and Sunday

We will have winter, but the more I stare at the long-range models the less convinced I am we’ll fight a battalion of arctic cold fronts. Will prevailing winds blow from the Pacific or the North Pole most of the winter? I’m hedging my bets. In spite of a (weak) La Niña cool phase in the Pacific, we may have an average, even a slightly milder than normal winter. Confidence level: low. Just a hunch.