Weather

Douglas: Rainy weather likely Saturday and Sunday

Mild autumnal trend continues into next week.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 8, 2024 at 11:26PM

Quick question: Have you worn a heavy coat yet? Even a heavy jacket? September was 7 degrees warmer than average in the Twin Cities; October was 8 degrees above average. According to National Weather Service “heating degree data” we’ve spent roughly HALF as much money as usual heating our homes and offices since August, when temperatures began to cool.

We will have winter, but the more I stare at the long-range models the less convinced I am we’ll fight a battalion of arctic cold fronts. Will prevailing winds blow from the Pacific or the North Pole most of the winter? I’m hedging my bets. In spite of a (weak) La Niña cool phase in the Pacific, we may have an average, even a slightly milder than normal winter. Confidence level: low. Just a hunch.

I see mostly 50s (above zero) into mid-November, with showery rain from this afternoon into Sunday; potentially heavier rain Wednesday of next week. No snow the next 10 days, even up north. Weird, huh?

Minnesota falls are trending milder. That’s not a theory. It’s our new reality.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Rainy weather likely Saturday and Sunday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Mild autumnal trend continues into next week.

Weather

Douglas: Mild sun Friday, then dribs and drabs of weekend rain

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: More rain ahead; flurries next week

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas