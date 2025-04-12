Weather

Douglas: Rainy streak starts with showers Sunday

Next two weeks could bring 1-3 inches of rain

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 12, 2025 at 8:25PM

Hi, my name is Paul, and I’m addicted to mulch. “Hi Paul.” To be clear, my wife of 40 years is fond of mulch. I’m just a hired hand. Here’s the thing: No matter how much mulch you put down, it’s never enough. I fear it’s a gardening Ponzi scheme.

In fairness, Google AI claims “Mulching your garden offers numerous benefits, including improved soil health, moisture retention, weed suppression, temperature regulation, and erosion prevention, ultimately leading to healthier and more vibrant plants.” What if you’re pro-weed? So many questions.

I’m genuinely happy to report an upcoming conga line of sloppy southern storms. ECMWF guidance hints at 1-3 inches of rain for much of Minnesota over the next two weeks. Good news for my weeds.

An upper-level storm squeezes out a few more showers later Sunday, again Monday. Steadier, heavier rain arrives Thursday, another surge a week from today. 70s the last week of April?

Pro-tip: never put dark mulch over light-colored mulch. It’s a slow descent into madness. Trust me.

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

