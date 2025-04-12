Douglas: Rainy streak starts with showers Sunday

Hi, my name is Paul, and I’m addicted to mulch. “Hi Paul.” To be clear, my wife of 40 years is fond of mulch. I’m just a hired hand. Here’s the thing: No matter how much mulch you put down, it’s never enough. I fear it’s a gardening Ponzi scheme.
In fairness, Google AI claims “Mulching your garden offers numerous benefits, including improved soil health, moisture retention, weed suppression, temperature regulation, and erosion prevention, ultimately leading to healthier and more vibrant plants.” What if you’re pro-weed? So many questions.
I’m genuinely happy to report an upcoming conga line of sloppy southern storms. ECMWF guidance hints at 1-3 inches of rain for much of Minnesota over the next two weeks. Good news for my weeds.
An upper-level storm squeezes out a few more showers later Sunday, again Monday. Steadier, heavier rain arrives Thursday, another surge a week from today. 70s the last week of April?
Pro-tip: never put dark mulch over light-colored mulch. It’s a slow descent into madness. Trust me.