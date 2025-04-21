Douglas: Rain Tuesday and Thursday

Minnesota sees its fair share of severe weather, but we are not in Tornado Alley, which runs from Texas to Iowa. From 1950 to 2020, Minnesota experienced 2052 tornadoes, an average of 46 every year. Most are small and brief, and the launch of Doppler radar means we are now capable of detecting rotation that might have been overlooked before the 1990s.
Will it be an active year for twisters? According to Ben Noll Weather, 571 tornadoes have been reported nationwide in 2025, about 50% more than normal. Swarms of tornadoes have hit Illinois, and Michigan has already experienced a year’s worth of tornadoes in the last few weeks. My advice? There is no credible science for a three-month tornado outlook. Be ready for anything Mother Nature whips up.
I don’t see anything severe this week, but showers are likely Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. 60s this week give way to 70s, maybe 80 degrees next week into early May, with a greater risk of a few spicy storms capable of hail. Last summer was the fifth wettest on record. Will history repeat itself?