If a stiff winds blow your leaves into your neighbor’s yard are you still obligated to rake them? Should we use metric for snow amounts? 2 to 4 inches works out to 5 to 10 centimeters. Snow lovers might like that. Was Dr Pepper really a doctor? (Checks notes.) The drink’s creator was a Waco pharmacist. I have so many questions.
Douglas: Rain Monday and Tuesday turns to slush midweek
We’ll see a return to seasonably cold temperatures
A surge of rain from a storm spinning up in Oklahoma spreads a cold rain into Minnesota Monday afternoon through midday Tuesday, before a cold wind on the backside of this low pressure system vacuums Canadian air southward. A period of light snow is expected Wednesday, maybe a coating of slush on lawns and fields after dark. How exciting.
Daytime highs hold in the mid- to upper-30s by late week, a few degrees lower than average, but hardly arctic. Long-range models hint at a little slush a week from tomorrow, but I don’t see any big, travel-busting storms for Thanksgiving week. It looks seasonably cold. Heavy jackets, but no drama on the highways.
I want to apologize to my neighbors for all those leaves.
We’ll see a return to seasonably cold temperatures