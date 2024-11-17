Weather

Douglas: Rain Monday and Tuesday turns to slush midweek

We’ll see a return to seasonably cold temperatures

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2024 at 11:00PM

If a stiff winds blow your leaves into your neighbor’s yard are you still obligated to rake them? Should we use metric for snow amounts? 2 to 4 inches works out to 5 to 10 centimeters. Snow lovers might like that. Was Dr Pepper really a doctor? (Checks notes.) The drink’s creator was a Waco pharmacist. I have so many questions.

A surge of rain from a storm spinning up in Oklahoma spreads a cold rain into Minnesota Monday afternoon through midday Tuesday, before a cold wind on the backside of this low pressure system vacuums Canadian air southward. A period of light snow is expected Wednesday, maybe a coating of slush on lawns and fields after dark. How exciting.

Daytime highs hold in the mid- to upper-30s by late week, a few degrees lower than average, but hardly arctic. Long-range models hint at a little slush a week from tomorrow, but I don’t see any big, travel-busting storms for Thanksgiving week. It looks seasonably cold. Heavy jackets, but no drama on the highways.

I want to apologize to my neighbors for all those leaves.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Rain Monday and Tuesday turns to slush midweek

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

We’ll see a return to seasonably cold temperatures

Weather

Douglas: Sunny and 50 Sunday; rainy Monday and Tuesday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Our amazing autumn will soon turn nippy

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas