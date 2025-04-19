Weather

Douglas: Rain by Sunday night, continuing into Monday

Week ahead could bring much-needed showers

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 19, 2025 at 9:24PM

I’m a glass half-full guy. Preferably beer. While moaning and groaning about how windy it’s been this spring I forgot to focus on the positives. Only 2.1 inches of snow in April. Not the 26+ inches we saw in 2018. There was precious little river flooding across the Upper Midwest because there was so little snow on the ground. There have been a reports of small hail and high winds but no widespread severe weather outbreaks. With weather it’s always pick-your-poison. I guess I can handle a stiff breeze.

Easter Sunday 2025 shows a storm tracking from Oklahoma City to Green Bay; our atmosphere is just warm enough for rain pushing in from the south by evening, spilling into the morning hours Monday. Weather models show more showery rain on Tuesday and Thursday as Mother Nature continues to chip away at drought across much of Minnesota. That won’t happen overnight, but I’m optimistic about the trends. Daytime highs in the 60s, no more nights below 32? Pothole season is fading.

Happy Easter, and happy Passover. Giving thanks for quiet weather.

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

