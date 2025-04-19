Douglas: Rain by Sunday night, continuing into Monday

I’m a glass half-full guy. Preferably beer. While moaning and groaning about how windy it’s been this spring I forgot to focus on the positives. Only 2.1 inches of snow in April. Not the 26+ inches we saw in 2018. There was precious little river flooding across the Upper Midwest because there was so little snow on the ground. There have been a reports of small hail and high winds but no widespread severe weather outbreaks. With weather it’s always pick-your-poison. I guess I can handle a stiff breeze.