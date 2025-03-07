Douglas: Quiet weekend warmup ahead

It’s that time of the year — remember to “spring forward” Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time starts. I’m not going to get into the argument as to whether or not we should do this time change twice a year — I’ll leave that to social media and talking heads on TV. But you will see more daylight in the evening. Even though our sunrise will be after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, sunset will be at 7:11 p.m.