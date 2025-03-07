By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: Quiet weekend warmup ahead
Potentially record-breaking warm temps on Monday.
It’s that time of the year — remember to “spring forward” Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time starts. I’m not going to get into the argument as to whether or not we should do this time change twice a year — I’ll leave that to social media and talking heads on TV. But you will see more daylight in the evening. Even though our sunrise will be after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, sunset will be at 7:11 p.m.
Quiet weather is in store as we head through the weekend and much of next week, with mainly 40s and 50s for highs in the metro. Monday will be warm, with highs near 70F in western Minnesota and potentially record-breaking low 60s as close as St. Cloud. How warm the metro and southeastern Minnesota get depends on how much snow melts away through the weekend. If it’s pretty much gone by Monday, 60s for the metro are possible.
Everyone already has their eye on a potential system next weekend. Currently, the track would bring mostly rain for us Saturday, with heavier snow across the Dakotas. It’s a week out, so things can change.
