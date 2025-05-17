Douglas: Quiet Sunday, with heavy rains by Tuesday

May historically brings the most tornadoes across the U.S. Friday’s outbreak killed nearly two dozen people, some in St. Louis. Yes, cities tend to be warmer and drier, but spinning tornadic supercells pull in air from a diameter of 20-plus miles. A few high-rise buildings and some concrete and asphalt won’t deter a tornado, especially a big one. Warnings were issued, but not everyone has access to a secure basement.