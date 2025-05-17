Douglas: Quiet Sunday, with heavy rains by Tuesday

The one constant this spring has been the wind. Today we get a break, with wind speeds generally under 10 mph with sunshine and low 60s.
May historically brings the most tornadoes across the U.S. Friday’s outbreak killed nearly two dozen people, some in St. Louis. Yes, cities tend to be warmer and drier, but spinning tornadic supercells pull in air from a diameter of 20-plus miles. A few high-rise buildings and some concrete and asphalt won’t deter a tornado, especially a big one. Warnings were issued, but not everyone has access to a secure basement.
We salvage a nice Sunday, followed by a nice soaking rain late Monday into Tuesday. Some weather models print out 1 to 2 inches of rain for MSP, more south of the metro. Long-range guidance hints at sunshine Friday and Saturday, but more showers may spoil any outdoor fun Sunday afternoon and Memorial Day. Sounds about right for the first holiday of summer.
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard saw 129 new Minnesota temperature records last week. No more 90s in sight. Downright comfortable.