Douglas: Plowable snow on Wednesday?

March is no stranger to slushy commutes, big temperature gyrations and howling winds, and Wednesday may bring back memories of previous tournament storms. An unusually intense storm tracking from Kansas City to Chicago will spread rain into Minnesota on Tuesday, but this sprawling atmospheric vacuum cleaner will suck colder air into the state, changing rain over to wet snow. Wednesday winds may top 40 mph, with some drifting possible, even though snow will be wet and slushy.