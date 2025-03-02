I have to admit that I’m startled. Flummoxed. Gobsmacked even. Don’t choke on your coffee, but it may actually snow enough to shovel and plow Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Douglas: Plowable snow is possible Wednesday
Followed by 60s one week from Monday. Something for the entire family!
We are taking weather whiplash to a whole new level this winter. A streak of 50s last week balanced out a polar vortex earlier in February. Last month was 3.5 degrees colder than average overall. Meteorological winter? The December, January and February period was the 103rd coldest since 1871 at MSP. The 90th coldest at St. Cloud and 92nd coldest at Duluth. Not even close to record- setting, but after last year’s mildest winter on record, odds favored a correction.
Back to this alleged storm: rain is possible later Monday and likely Tuesday, with a changeover to wet snow Tuesday night. A band of 5 to 10 inches of snow may set up between the Twin Cities and Rochester. Models have been consistent — confidence levels are increasing that we may need shovels and plows.
Followed by shorts in a week, with 60s. OK March.