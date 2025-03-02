Douglas: Plowable snow is possible Wednesday

We are taking weather whiplash to a whole new level this winter. A streak of 50s last week balanced out a polar vortex earlier in February. Last month was 3.5 degrees colder than average overall. Meteorological winter? The December, January and February period was the 103rd coldest since 1871 at MSP. The 90th coldest at St. Cloud and 92nd coldest at Duluth. Not even close to record- setting, but after last year’s mildest winter on record, odds favored a correction.