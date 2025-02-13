“What the Sam Hill is a polar vortex, Paul? And do you get a cookie every time you say it out loud?” I plead guilty to sugary bribes.
Douglas: One more dance with the polar vortex
Models show 30s, maybe 40 degrees the last week of February, but prepare to be very cold first.
The polar vortex hasn’t just been discovered; it has been around for as long as Earth has had an atmosphere. It’s a cold, swirling whirlpool of low pressure surrounding both of Earth’s poles. It weakens in summer and strengthens during winter. Subzero blobs occasionally break off and invade the Lower 48 states, often setting off big snow and ice storms in southern states.
My polar vortex definition is daytime highs below zero, which we will have early next week; expect maybe five or six more subzero lows as cold as -15 degrees at MSP.
Today’s storm pushes snow into Minnesota with 2 to 3 inches of new powder by the time it tapers off early Saturday (considerably more in the far east metro into Wisconsin). Monday looks like the coldest day with windchills of -25 to -40 degrees. Models show 30s, maybe 40 degrees the last week of February, so relief is coming.
Two separate outbreaks of the polar vortex this winter? Chocolate chip please!
