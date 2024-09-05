Weather

Douglas: October-like Friday; near 90 next week?

The forecast looks exceptionally dry for the next couple of weeks.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 5, 2024 at 9:44PM

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:

I feel a little like Bambi getting back into the school routine. It’s been a great summer, but an abrupt change back to scheduling, homework and a slew of fall activities has me spinning a bit. Not to mention my oldest just received his drivers permit — good grief!

“Autumn anxiety” is a real thing. Some of it can be attributed to the changes at the end of summer, but a lack of sunlight and vitamin D can change our hormone levels and our mood, too. If you haven’t noticed, we’ve lost more than two and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice on June 20!

After a little spritz of rain Thursday morning, we are now in the wake of a cool front that will bring an early October chill to the air through Saturday. A swirl of cool air aloft could be responsible for a stray afternoon sprinkle on Friday, but the extended forecast looks exceptionally dry for the next couple of weeks.

Optimistic bank thermometers may flirt with the 90-degree mark once again next week under mostly sunny skies, so soak up the sunshine and vitamin D while you can!

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

