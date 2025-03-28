Weather

Douglas: NOAA data powers all weather models

Expect highs in the 40s and 50s into early April.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 9:05PM

“Hey Paul, I hear you talking about the European model all the time. Why all the fuss about NOAA?” Because the European model is initialized with data from NOAA weather balloons and satellites. Countries have their own proprietary weather models, but they share data. Because weather doesn’t recognize international boundaries.

ECMWF (the “Euro”) is often better, but like most meteorologists I look at multiple models, and the forecast is often a blend. At least 10 twice-a-day weather balloon launch sites have been impacted by recent cuts. What can possibly go wrong?

A cold rain ends as slush tonight; maybe a coating the north metro with 2 to 4 inches from Sauk Centre, Minn., to Mille Lacs Lake and Duluth. Another sloppy mix is possible next Tuesday with additional accumulation possible up north. It’ll melt.

A variety of weather models show highs in the 40s and 50s into early April. No more heat spikes like today, when the mercury topped 80 over parts of southern Minnesota, setting records. Just a few flashes of spring, right?

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

