Douglas: No weather to complain about anytime soon

Miraculously, I see no rain for the Memorial Day weekend.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 8:58PM

I hope to live long enough to see construction on I-494 completed. “Paul, it will never be done,” says the voice in my head. So answer this: Do Minnesotans complain more about weather or road construction? It may be a toss-up. Despite bicycles, buses and light rail we are still too dependent on our cars and pickups. Flying cars will fix all this, right?

Not much to complain about into next week with another streak of partly sunny, mostly nice days as temperatures gradually warm over time. Big storms will sail south of Minnesota, but a few instability showers may pop by the middle of next week.

Miraculously, I see no rain for the Memorial Day weekend with relatively light winds, a few afternoon clouds and afternoon highs in the mid- to upper-60s. A bit cool for the lake but that won’t deter everyone.

By late next week highs approach 80 degrees, but moisture will remain sparse as far ahead as I can look (about 10 days).

Frost season is officially over. It’s safe to plant annuals. What can possibly go wrong?

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

