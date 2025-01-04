Weather

Douglas: No significant snow in store for next two weeks

2024 was Minnesota's warmest year on record

By Paul Douglas

January 4, 2025

I’m sorry but single digits and teens (in Minnesota) don’t scream “polar vortex.” It’s January. Have we gotten soft?

In his latest post of “Minnesota Weather Talk,” weather historian Mark Seeley describes the coldest winter in Minnesota history: 1874-75, when 70-80” of snow fell across much of the state. The Twin Cities was below 32 for 80 consecutive days. 25 subzero nights in January, 21 subzero nights in February. Lows of minus-30 or colder for three nights. Definition of “Pioneer Winter.”

Seeley adds that 150 years later the entire state of Minnesota experienced the warmest year on record in 2024, tied with the Dust Bowl year of 1931 in the metro.

Our snow drought limps on. Temperatures in the 20s is the sweet spot for heavy snow. 30s? Changeover to rain, less snow. Teens? Chances are the storm tracks too far south for heavy accumulation.

I see flurries from a few clippers, but no plowable amounts the next one to two weeks. Temps in the 20s will feel good next week with no more subzero weather in sight. Too easy.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

