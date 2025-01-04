Douglas: No significant snow in store for next two weeks

In his latest post of “Minnesota Weather Talk,” weather historian Mark Seeley describes the coldest winter in Minnesota history: 1874-75, when 70-80” of snow fell across much of the state. The Twin Cities was below 32 for 80 consecutive days. 25 subzero nights in January, 21 subzero nights in February. Lows of minus-30 or colder for three nights. Definition of “Pioneer Winter.”