Douglas: No big storms into Thanksgiving week

A more impressive shot of cold air is shaping up for the weekend after Thanksgiving.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2024 at 12:48AM

Storms, given a choice, actually prefer to come on weekends and major holidays. Or maybe, just maybe, we are all more “weather-aware” when we’re on the road or piling into airports?

Wednesday’s icy coating of slush was a reminder that we tend to get hung up on “how many inches?” when timing and temperature can determine traffic conditions better than a yardstick. After sunset (4:39 p.m.) the sun’s invisible infrared radiation no longer kept roads wet around 32F. Puddles froze up quickly, resulting in skating rink conditions in some spots.

We catch a few sunny breaks Friday and Saturday with upper 30s and a lot less wind than we’ve endured in recent days. After low 40s Sunday, another reinforcing blip of chilly air keeps us in the 30s Thanksgiving week, with a snowy coating possible Tuesday night.

A more impressive shot of cold air is shaping up for the weekend after Thanksgiving (teens and 20s). Earlier it looked like this cold punch might spin up a snowstorm. Latest model runs say no. Keeping an eye on this.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

