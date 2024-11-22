Storms, given a choice, actually prefer to come on weekends and major holidays. Or maybe, just maybe, we are all more “weather-aware” when we’re on the road or piling into airports?
Douglas: No big storms into Thanksgiving week
A more impressive shot of cold air is shaping up for the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Wednesday’s icy coating of slush was a reminder that we tend to get hung up on “how many inches?” when timing and temperature can determine traffic conditions better than a yardstick. After sunset (4:39 p.m.) the sun’s invisible infrared radiation no longer kept roads wet around 32F. Puddles froze up quickly, resulting in skating rink conditions in some spots.
We catch a few sunny breaks Friday and Saturday with upper 30s and a lot less wind than we’ve endured in recent days. After low 40s Sunday, another reinforcing blip of chilly air keeps us in the 30s Thanksgiving week, with a snowy coating possible Tuesday night.
A more impressive shot of cold air is shaping up for the weekend after Thanksgiving (teens and 20s). Earlier it looked like this cold punch might spin up a snowstorm. Latest model runs say no. Keeping an eye on this.
Outlook appears good for Thanksgiving travel.