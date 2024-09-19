“But Paul, it’s a DRY HEAT!” Uh huh. And I’m fine, nothing’s wrong. And I only had one beer. And I’ll call you right back. Yes, it was on sale!
Douglas: Nice Friday; mostly sunny, mostly dry weekend ahead
Clouds increase Sunday, with a chance of soaking rain Monday.
Phoenix just experienced a record, incomprehensible 113 days in a row above 100 degrees. Thirty-one consecutive days above 110. It was a suffocating summer across much of the southern U.S. Friends who live there tell me that, increasingly, they are starting to dread the summer months.
Thanks to fossil-fueled CO2 pollution, summer warmth is pushing deeper into autumn here in Minnesota. MSP has warmed 3.6 degrees F during fall since 1970.
After storms today, we’ll salvage a nice Friday and a mostly sunny, mostly dry weekend, although a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out late Saturday.
Clouds increase over southern Minnesota on Sunday with a chance of a soaking rain Monday; maybe some 1-inch-plus rainfall amounts over southeastern Minnesota. The latest Drought Monitor shows dry soil up north with moderate drought into southwestern Minnesota.
Yes, let it rain. But only on weekdays.
Clouds increase Sunday, with a chance of soaking rain Monday.