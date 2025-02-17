Weather

Douglas: Next week’s warmup promises big temperature swing

Highs in the 40s expected, with 50s possible in parts of southern Minnesota.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 17, 2025 at 10:24PM

“Dear Ma — all is not well on the northern front. Winter has descended on this land with an almost merciless fury, the wind cutting through paper-thin blankets we’ve been issued. My toes are numb. Every step I take is misery. We are all so weary and cold — it’s hard to keep our spirits up. We try to sing songs around the fire, but our voices are hoarse and weak. And yet we prevail. Please join me in praying for a suitable spring.”

Today is Peak Polar Vortex, but factoring windchill, next week will feel 75 to 85 degrees warmer than it does out there right now! One of the more insane temperature swings I’ve ever seen in these parts. The metro may top zero degrees Tuesday afternoon, with a thaw likely this weekend. ECMWF and GFS models show some 40s next week, a few even print out a 50-degree high for parts of southern Minnesota.

Snow? You’ll be shocked to hear no, but can I interest you in a little rain next week?

“Dear Papa, our weather is more erratic than usual. Please send socks, long underwear, aspirin and warm thoughts.”

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

More from Weather

