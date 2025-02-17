Douglas: Next week’s warmup promises big temperature swing

“Dear Ma — all is not well on the northern front. Winter has descended on this land with an almost merciless fury, the wind cutting through paper-thin blankets we’ve been issued. My toes are numb. Every step I take is misery. We are all so weary and cold — it’s hard to keep our spirits up. We try to sing songs around the fire, but our voices are hoarse and weak. And yet we prevail. Please join me in praying for a suitable spring.”