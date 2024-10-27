For the next eight days, I want to put my life on Airplane Mode. You know, the setting on your phone that blocks notifications and texts? Just use my iPhone 27 to take sunset photos. Listen to smooth jazz. Read a book. Take a nice, long walk. It probably won’t work out that way, but a guy can dream.
Douglas; Near-record warmth Monday and Tuesday
Election Day next week looks dry with temperatures in the 50s.
You may want to take a hike Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures 20 degrees above average. Monday’s record high at MSP is 75; Tuesday’s is 78, and we may come close both days, with gusty south winds typical of early September. If I plan this just right, all those leaves will blow into my neighbor’s yard. Perfect.
A few showers and thunderstorms will bubble up ahead of a cool front late Tuesday into part of Wednesday. A few stray storms Tuesday may even turn severe, because why not?
We dry out for Halloween with lingering clouds. Just isolated showers of candy this year and a cool breeze. More rain arrives Sunday, but Election Day 2024 will be dry over Minnesota with 50s likely.
Until then, tune out the noise. Airplane Mode.
