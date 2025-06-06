Douglas: More showers sprout Saturday, then a dry windy Sunday

“Have no fear of perfection; you’ll never reach it” is a quote attributed to famed painter Salvador Dalí. Many of us muddle through winter with visions of a glorious Minnesota summer to come. Warm fronts finally muster the courage to sweep into town, resulting in rainy weekends that upend our plans and weather daydreams. In what appears to be a trend, not a fluke, our precious summer weekends are now threatened by thick, noxious wildfire smoke from Canada.
I’m a glass-half-full (of beer) kind of guy so let me push back a little. It’s green and lush across much of Minnesota. Drought hasn’t vanished, but it has faded in strength. We are getting the moisture we need to grow crops and plants. Severe storm outbreaks have been rare. The old adage is true: You can’t have everything, at least not at the same time.
More showers sprout later Saturday and Saturday night, a stiff northwest wind drying us out Sunday. Cool 60s on Monday give way to sweaty 80s the latter half of next week.
Uh-oh. Northwest winds? Oh yeah, there will be smoke.