Good call, Paul, stashing the short shorts for the summer. What were you thinking? Note to self: Minnesota enjoys summerlike warmth four-plus months of the year, not three.
Douglas: More 80s Wednesday, but fall temps are on the way next week
A few thunderstorms are possible across the state Wednesday night and Thursday.
Attention, brides hoping to get married in June with Technicolor sunsets that make Instagram influencers swoon: Can I interest you in September? Lukewarm 70s and 80s much of the month, but with lower humidity. September is drier than June by a country mile. Considerably less risk of raging storms sparking running and screaming at the reception.
A few thunderstorms may prowl the state Wednesday night and Thursday, with Saturday probably the warmer day of the weekend. I see a few 60s next week, but I suspect we’ll see a few spurts of 70s deep into October this year.
A few weather models are spinning up a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico six to eight days from now. Meanwhile, Carolina Beach, N.C., recovers from 20 inches of rain from an unnamed tropical system that caused what is probably a 1-in-1,000-year flood. Those are striking with greater frequency over the United States.
Expect slightly cooler weather next week, with highs around 70.