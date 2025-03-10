Douglas: Monday’s warmth will vanish

The extended outlook calls for potholes. According to the American Public Works Association, 254 million registered vehicles travel nearly 3 trillion miles on more than 4 million miles of highways across North America annually. An estimated 32% of our major roadways are rated in poor to mediocre condition. Driving on poor roads costs motorists $67 billion in additional car operating and repair costs annually.
Temperature whiplash ahead, along with thunder and snow
Why are they called potholes? Some sources suggest that wagon wheel ruts on 15th-century roads provided a fresh supply of clay for making pottery, making travel conditions even worse. Whatever the etymology, you know that I am fun at parties.
Monday’s record warmth vanishes with a minor reality check: 40s Tuesday, 50s Wednesday and 60s Thursday. Another powerful storm pulls 70-degree warmth into parts of Minnesota Friday with a few thunderstorms late in the day. Nearly an inch of rain by Saturday ends as a slushy coating of wet snow. Cooler next week, then more 50s and possible 60s later in March.
Winter certainly isn’t over yet, but spring is making some real moves.
