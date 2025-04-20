Weather

Douglas: Mild temperatures and free lawn-watering on tap this week

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 20, 2025 at 8:46PM

Did our ancestors who settled Minnesota in the early 1800s complain about the weather? Or, on some level, did they realize that Arctic fronts, bugs and sweltering heat made them more resilient — and happier?

That is the premise of a book I’m reading called “The Comfort Crisis” by Michael Easter. He argues that living in a world of convenience — climate-controlled homes, easy access to food and constant entertainment — has many perks but results in increased anxiety, dissatisfaction and poor health. He says we grow as humans when we voluntarily push ourselves into discomfort.

Have we gotten soft? In spite of jumbo winters, Minnesota has one of the longest life expectancies in the nation. I suspect wild weather makes us tougher, too.

Wet and mild on tap with mostly 60s for highs into early May. Rain tapers this morning with another free lawn-watering Tuesday and Thursday; yet more soaking rain storms next week. I’m optimistic for farmers and anyone with a garden.

Winter is over. Less weather discomfort overall.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Mild temperatures and free lawn-watering on tap this week

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Rain by Sunday night, continuing into Monday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: An unusually windy start to springtime

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas