Douglas: Mild temperatures and free lawn-watering on tap this week

Did our ancestors who settled Minnesota in the early 1800s complain about the weather? Or, on some level, did they realize that Arctic fronts, bugs and sweltering heat made them more resilient — and happier?
That is the premise of a book I’m reading called “The Comfort Crisis” by Michael Easter. He argues that living in a world of convenience — climate-controlled homes, easy access to food and constant entertainment — has many perks but results in increased anxiety, dissatisfaction and poor health. He says we grow as humans when we voluntarily push ourselves into discomfort.
Have we gotten soft? In spite of jumbo winters, Minnesota has one of the longest life expectancies in the nation. I suspect wild weather makes us tougher, too.
Wet and mild on tap with mostly 60s for highs into early May. Rain tapers this morning with another free lawn-watering Tuesday and Thursday; yet more soaking rain storms next week. I’m optimistic for farmers and anyone with a garden.
Winter is over. Less weather discomfort overall.