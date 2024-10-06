Like moth to a flame, Americans are moving to areas with higher overall weather risk. That’s why insurance premiums are skyrocketing. Whether it’s extreme heat in Arizona or stronger, wetter, climate-fueled hurricanes impacting the Gulf Coast and Florida, trends are clear. Storms that form naturally have more moisture to work with.
Douglas: Mild sun, and no rain for a couple of weeks
Another major hurricane is threatening Florida’s west coast.
According to the National Hurricane Center, drowning from rainfall flooding, not storm surge, was the top cause of tropical-cyclone deaths between 2013 and 2022. Exhibit A: Helene.
Now, Milton is threatening the west coast of Florida with landfall of a major Category 3 or 4 storm possible near Tampa or Sarasota, but considerable risk extends south to Ft. Myers and Naples. Florida is experiencing the biggest evacuation since Irma in 2017.
While we enjoy bad hair days with gusty winds, creeping drought, and a glut of mild sun in Minnesota. I don’t see any rain through the third week of October.
No frost, either, for the metro. Shorts and light jackets with us until further notice.
