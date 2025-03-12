Every winter is different, peculiar in its own special way. Meteorological winter (Dec. 1 through Feb. 28) was the 18th least snowiest at MSP. Only 15 inches had fallen as of March 1. Last Wednesday’s snow blitz brought the metro area’s snow total up to 25.6 inches. We should have picked up more than 43” by now.
Douglas: Mild on Thursday, then record warmth
Friday could bring high of 70, thunderstorms
Winter was .4 degrees colder than average at MSP, tied for the 44th warmest since 1871. We had 27 subzero nights. The 30-year average is 22 nights below zero. Based on NWS Heating Degree data, since late summer we’ve actually spent 9% less on heating bills than average. Yes, last fall was balmy. And dry.
I’m happy to see a wetter pattern emerging with strong to potentially severe thunderstorms surging in from the south late Friday (after a record high near 70). Rain ends as wet snow far western Minnesota, but most of the state will be flake-free.
Cold fronts won’t stop anytime soon, but I see mostly 50s into late March. Recent Aprils have been slushy, so I’m not quite ready to proclaim an “early spring” — but I wouldn’t be surprised.
