Douglas: It'll feel below zero to start off the week

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 12, 2025 at 8:55PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

Well, at least the ground isn’t brown anymore! As of 6 a.m. Sunday, 0.6 inches of snow had fallen through Saturday night at MSP, bringing us to a whopping 9.5 inches of snow so far this snow season.

Last winter we had only 7 inches through Jan. 12. So at least we can say we’re ahead of last winter! There have been recent years worse than this: The winter of 2004-05 only saw 4.4 inches by this point in the season, with 4.5 inches in 2006-07 and 5.3 inches in 2002-03.

Northern Minnesota will see a few potential shots of snow late this week, but the chances of additional snow for the metro are essentially zero. We’ll start the week windy and chilly with highs in the single digits Monday and Tuesday, but on both days it’ll feel like it’s below zero all day. A thaw for the second half of the week won’t last, as colder air blasts in next weekend. That colder air could linger all of next week.

Unfortunately, critical fire conditions continue through midweek in southern California — especially tonight into Tuesday.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

