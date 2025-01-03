I did it! Just entered the Transfer Portal, hoping to be traded to a sunny, southern school, but only through April. I’m thinking Chief Weather Officer for one of those fancy new stadiums. Maybe a mascot position will open up? While I wait for some of that sweet-sweet NIL money I’m autographing portable Dopplers, lovingly manufactured in my garage. Steve Jobs would be proud. Whatever happened to college football.
Douglas: It’ll be plenty cold, but snow drought continues
Temperatures in the teens through the middle of next week.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 3, 2025 at 10:31PM
Back to reality, which isn’t all that bad, although it looks like Nevada out there — way too much brown for early January. The alleged “polar vortex” (small p) will keep us in the teens through the middle of next week, followed by Pacific air luring the mercury into the 30s, maybe a 40F by mid-January.
Although not as bitter as it could be, the dome of cold air overhead is detouring big storms to our south. Parts of the state of Virginia (!) could pick up a foot of snow by Tuesday. Life isn’t fair, especially for snow lovers this winter.
No accumulating powder in sight. Wake me when the snow drought is over.
