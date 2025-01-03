Weather

Douglas: It’ll be plenty cold, but snow drought continues

Temperatures in the teens through the middle of next week.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 3, 2025 at 10:31PM

I did it! Just entered the Transfer Portal, hoping to be traded to a sunny, southern school, but only through April. I’m thinking Chief Weather Officer for one of those fancy new stadiums. Maybe a mascot position will open up? While I wait for some of that sweet-sweet NIL money I’m autographing portable Dopplers, lovingly manufactured in my garage. Steve Jobs would be proud. Whatever happened to college football.

Back to reality, which isn’t all that bad, although it looks like Nevada out there — way too much brown for early January. The alleged “polar vortex” (small p) will keep us in the teens through the middle of next week, followed by Pacific air luring the mercury into the 30s, maybe a 40F by mid-January.

Although not as bitter as it could be, the dome of cold air overhead is detouring big storms to our south. Parts of the state of Virginia (!) could pick up a foot of snow by Tuesday. Life isn’t fair, especially for snow lovers this winter.

No accumulating powder in sight. Wake me when the snow drought is over.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: It’ll be plenty cold, but snow drought continues

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Temperatures in the teens through the middle of next week.

High Schools

Among Minnesota’s high school Nordic skiers, concern piles up as snow doesn’t

card image

Weather

Douglas: Teens until next week, then a January thaw?

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas