Douglas: Highs in the 50s this week, a taste of winter in the next

It will be cold enough for snow, if we can conjure up enough moisture.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 12, 2024 at 9:09PM

Florida has had a year to forget. Data from CoreLogic estimates $51 billion to $81 billion in damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The International Chamber of Commerce estimates $2 trillion in damage from climate-fueled extreme weather events worldwide between 2014 and 2023, the equivalent to the economic cost of the 2008 global financial crisis. Insurance rates are going up. Blame a warmer, wetter, more volatile climate supersizing natural weather events.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model, which often does a better job with the track of tropical systems, brings “Sara” into south Florida by Wednesday of next week. Confidence levels this far out are very low, but many models suggest Cuba and Florida may be affected. Stay tuned.

All this puts Wednesday’s gentle rain into stark perspective, with maybe 0.10 inch for the metro with over a half-inch well west of the Twin Cities. Enjoy 50s Friday into Monday because a small taste of winter is coming, with highs in the 30s much of next week. Cold enough for snow, if we can conjure up some moisture. Here we go.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

