Douglas: Heavy rain into Wednesday

I vividly remember splashing around in my family’s flooded basement; cold, muddy water pouring in — using soggy sofas as boats to try and plug up the leak. It was June of 1972 (I was 14) and Tropical Storm Agnes had just dropped historic amounts of rain in my boyhood home of Lancaster, Pa. My mom was heartsick; family memories and heirlooms were destroyed. She never really got over that.