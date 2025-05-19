Douglas: Heavy rain into Wednesday

Scientists believe the most searing and enduring memories stored in our brain’s cerebral cortex come from trauma. We are hard-wired to remember terrifying moments.
I vividly remember splashing around in my family’s flooded basement; cold, muddy water pouring in — using soggy sofas as boats to try and plug up the leak. It was June of 1972 (I was 14) and Tropical Storm Agnes had just dropped historic amounts of rain in my boyhood home of Lancaster, Pa. My mom was heartsick; family memories and heirlooms were destroyed. She never really got over that.
One storm ignited my interest in meteorology, and I’m not alone. Blizzards, hurricanes and tornadoes have a way of focusing curiosity for young people. We’re still searching for “why?”
A soaking rain Tuesday lingers into Wednesday with some amounts of 1 to 2 inches. No widespread flooding, but minor urban flooding can’t be ruled out.
We dry out late in the week and can anticipate a partly sunny and cool Memorial Day weekend; 60s south and a few 50s up north. Then it’s back to the 70s next week!