By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: Gray skies with rain ending the week
The Twin Cities officially saw a white Christmas on Wednesday, with 3 inches of snow on the ground at the airport.
I hope you had a very merry Christmas. Hopefully Santa was good to you in the present department! All I know is that I’m still stuffed after all that food. Possible controversial take: Ham is better than turkey. Don’t get me wrong — there’s nothing wrong with turkey. I just prefer ham!
We officially saw a white Christmas on Wednesday morning, with 3 inches of snow on the ground at MSP. The official definition for a white Christmas in the Twin Cities (measured at the airport) is an inch or more of snow depth at the morning measurement. Six of the last 10 Christmas Days have had at least an inch of snow on the ground.
Gray skies are the weather story for any post-holiday shopping on this Boxing Day Thursday. What snowpack is left will continue to shrink with warm air and rainy weather Friday and Saturday. Looking ahead, a cool down is likely heading into the New Year, and a few flurries are possible as we say goodbye to 2024 and ring in 2025 — but no big snowstorms are brewing close to home for any travel concerns.
