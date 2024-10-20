Douglas: Final, final 80 of the year; little rain in sight

Monday should be our final, final 80-degree day of the year. However, the long-range European weather model suggests a quick spike into the upper 70s again early next week. We’ll see. Despite a couple of cool days last week, we’re still sitting at our warmest and driest start to fall on record. Today will also be our 32nd consecutive day without measurable precipitation at MSP airport, which moves us into the fourth-driest stretch on record. A cool front moves through on Tuesday with a few light showers, mainly across northern Minnesota and another slight chance on Thursday as well. Rain totals would be very light and not enough to help with a deepening drought before the ground freezes up.