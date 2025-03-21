Douglas: Federal cuts will make weather forecasts less accurate

To be able to predict the weather you need to load weather models with current data, up to an altitude 7 to 12 miles. NOAA launches weather balloons twice a day, but recent staffing cuts mean 11 US weather balloon sites have been suspended or degraded to only one daily launch. It’s like doing a jigsaw puzzle with pieces missing. Junk in, junk out. The forecast will suffer. It has many meteorologists nervous about what comes next.