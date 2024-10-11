By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: Fall-like temps are perfect for weekend leaf peeping
The northern half of Minnesota is near or at peak, according to the DNR fall color map.
Our extended summer continued on Thursday with 80 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — the second time this month. It also marked the 155th day at or above 70 this year for the metro, tying 1900 for the most such days.
Cooler weather is incoming for the weekend and early next week, with highs in the 50s for the metro Sunday through Tuesday. Several frosty mornings are expected, with hard freezes outside the heart of the metro. Some showers are possible this weekend across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, with maybe a sprinkle for the metro Sunday. Warmer weather returns later next week.
With a fall-like weekend ahead, many of you might go leaf peeping. The Department of Natural Resources fall color map suggests you go north, as most of the northern half of Minnesota is near or at peak (with some areas past peak in the Arrowhead).
I see the Twins are up for sale. I definitely don’t have the money to buy the team, but enough to relive my youth and play that rereleased late ‘90s baseball computer game. First pick: Pablo Sanchez!
First statewide frost and freeze may arrive Tuesday morning, but 70s may reappear later in the week.