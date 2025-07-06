Weather

Douglas: Dissecting a weather tragedy in Texas

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 6, 2025 at 8:54PM

One glaring takeaway of the tragic, horrific flash flooding deaths in Texas: buy a NOAA Weather Radio. It’s the cheapest form of life insurance around. With Specific Area Message Encoding (SAME) technology, you can enter just your county. A screeching alert at 2 a.m. will wake up the entire house (trust me). Don’t count on your phone to get the warnings you need to stay safe.

The Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, rose at least 34 feet in only five hours during the early-morning hours of July 4. The local NWS office DID issue a “Flash Flood Emergency.” There WERE warnings in effect.

It was a deadly cocktail of factors: a warmer, wetter atmosphere and remnants of Tropical Storm Barry. Kerr County, Texas, doesn’t have a local flood warning system. Nighttime weather disasters always claim a disproportionate number of lives. People are sleeping, not paying attention.

Our best chance of thunderstorms here comes Monday and again on Friday. Weather models hint at an extended heat wave the third week of July, with a streak of 90s. Don’t write off summer heat yet.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

