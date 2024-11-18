Douglas: December-like cold expected new week

My new hobbies include stargazing (at 5 p.m.) and reshuffling my closet with heavier coats and boots. I don’t see much snow close to home looking out a week or so, but a pretty good shot of numbing air is on the way. No subzero, Arctic-level cold, but maybe 5 to 15 degrees below average from Thanksgiving into early December, with daytime highs in the 20s and 30s. Certainly cold enough for snow if we can scrounge up some moisture.