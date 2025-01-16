The sound you are about to hear is me grasping at straws. The next big Winter Olympic sport. Looking at Twin Cities data from 1991-2020 the coldest mean/average temperature is 15F from Jan. 8-22. Meaning in theory, on paper, hypothetically speaking, the coldest day of the year, on average, is roughly Jan. 15.
Douglas: Dangerous stretch of cold early next week
Monday will bring a brutal windchill from minus 25 to minus 35F.
Not this winter. It will probably come Monday, Jan. 20, at least in Minnesota, with wake-up temperatures of minus 10 to minus 30 (north) and a brutal windchill from minus 25 to minus 35F. Even the crusty old-timers will be complaining.
I see 65 to 70 consecutive hours below zero in the metro, more up north. Nighttime lows as cold as minus 20F Tuesday morning, maybe a few minus 40s from Roseau to Embarrass. Pioneer cold. The risk of frostbite and hypothermia will be considerable the first half of next week. You may want to check in on friends and family living alone to make sure their homes are staying warm.
Temperatures in the 20s (above zero) return later next week, so our slow dance with the polar vortex won’t drag on. Color me grateful.
