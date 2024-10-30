According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: “In spite of the 1991 Halloween Blizzard, measurable snow on Halloween is about as rare as getting a full-sized candy bar in your trick-or-treat bag. Since 1872 there’s been enough snow to measure only seven times.” Make it eight: It snowed nearly 2 inches on Halloween 2023.
Douglas: Couple of inches of Halloween slush?
Rain changes over to wet, sloppy, gloppy snow Thursday, falling at the rate of 1 inch per hour just north and west of MSP, where a band of 6 inches of snow may pile up.
Rain changes over to wet, sloppy, gloppy snow Thursday, falling at the rate of 1 inch per hour just north and west of MSP, where a band of 6 inches of snow may pile up. Lovely. Leave extra time heading to St. Cloud, Brainerd or Duluth.
After a record 80 degrees on Tuesday, ground temperatures are relatively mild; there will be melting on contact, at least initially. Even so, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a coating to 3 inches in the metro area, heaviest over Anoka and Wright counties. Take it easy out there and make sure pint-size goblins have warm costumes (and boots) this evening.
We did pick up significant half-inch to 1-inch rains overnight, so that helps the drought.
Skies clear Thursday with 50s over the weekend. More rain Sunday into Tuesday. Scary!
