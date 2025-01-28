In one week we went from Polar Vortex to hints of March. Factoring in the windchill, that’s a 70- to 80-degree swing in temperature. That’s where that annoying wind is coming from. The faster it warms or cools, the stronger winds overhead need to blow.
Douglas: Cooler today, then a March-like Thursday
Models hint at snow, ice next week — but don’t hold your breath.
Here’s a little good weather news: We’ve picked up 55 minutes of daylight since the winter solstice on Dec. 21. A higher sun angle means average temperatures are starting to rise again for the first time since early July. Spring is coming, but odds are that it isn’t in a hurry.
With very little snow on the ground, the sun’s energy can go into heating up the air instead of melting snow. The result may be upper 40s Thursday, with 30s into the weekend. Expect teens and 20s early next week — an inevitable “correction.”
“Any big storms brewing, Paul?” Wait, you mean on top of the whopping 9.8 inches MSP has picked up so far this winter? No. It’s like waiting for a tax refund. Models hint at a mix of rain, ice and snow late next week, but I’m not holding my breath. It doesn’t snow around here anymore.
