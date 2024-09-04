Douglas: Cooler air incoming for the weekend

Meteorological summer ended last Saturday. At MSP Airport, the three-month period ended up slightly below average in the temperature realm (71.7 degrees F, which is 0.2 F below average). Only seven days have been at or above 90 this year, while we typically average 12.6. Now, for the obligatory “it could always be worse,” Phoenix just had its 100th consecutive day at or above 100 degrees on Tuesday.