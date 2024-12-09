By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: Coating of snow Tuesday night, then deep chill
First subzero low of the season likely Wednesday night
Meteorologists are a rare breed. I would argue that most enjoy a good extreme. Record heat, record cold, record snowfall, severe thunderstorms. Ask any weather person you know and they’ll likely recall a single event that propelled them into the profession. Massive winter storms, like the 1991 Halloween blizzard, tend to be other catalysts for budding forecasters. That storm, by the way, still holds the record for the greatest single-day snowfall amount at MSP: 18.5 inches.
The Twin Cities has recorded 10 inches of snow or more in a single day 28 times since records began in the late 1800s. Our last single-day double-digit snowfall accumulation was on Dec. 10, 2021, and has happened five other times since 2000.
There are no big storms in the forecast anytime soon, but there are increasing chances of a few cosmetic coatings here and there, the first of which arrives late Tuesday night followed by our first subzero overnight low temperature of the season Wednesday night.
It’s coming down to the wire for a white Christmas.
Temperatures will fall all day Wednesday and sink below zero by evening.