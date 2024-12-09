Douglas: Coating of snow Tuesday night, then deep chill

Meteorologists are a rare breed. I would argue that most enjoy a good extreme. Record heat, record cold, record snowfall, severe thunderstorms. Ask any weather person you know and they’ll likely recall a single event that propelled them into the profession. Massive winter storms, like the 1991 Halloween blizzard, tend to be other catalysts for budding forecasters. That storm, by the way, still holds the record for the greatest single-day snowfall amount at MSP: 18.5 inches.