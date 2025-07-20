Douglas: Burning ring of fire brings showers, too

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas: Well, we’ve all been there a few times. Either with your spouse, a friend or boss at work. The doghouse! Maybe you spent a little too much time at the golf course this weekend or forgot to file that report at the office, today is your day to get a free pass.
According to National Day, Monday is national get out of the doghouse day! Who knew? But seriously, get that report done.
One thing we won’t get out of this week is the ring of fire. A dome of super heated air has set up in the central U.S., prompting widespread heat concerns from the Gulf States to the Midwest. Within this heat bubble, it’s nearly too warm for thunderstorm development.
However, on the outer periphery, thunderstorms will flare up on a daily basis, a term called the ring of fire.
Minnesota and Wisconsin will be on the receiving end of the this activity through the week ahead. Several bouts of rainy rumblers could produce 1 to 3 inches of rain across parts of the state, especially north of the metro.
This is peak summer, enjoy it while you can and keep cool.