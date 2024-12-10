Douglas: Bundle up for the season’s first subzero lows

Grab your parka out of the closet for the next couple of days! Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens but will drop into the single digits by sunset with gusty northwest winds. MSP should see its first subzero low of the season Thursday morning with afternoon highs in the single digits. Looking at the past 30 years (1994-2023), our average first subzero low falls on Dec. 18. During the 30-year period of 1981-2000, it was Dec. 8.