Douglas: Bundle up for the season's first subzero lows

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens but will drop into the single digits by sunset.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 10, 2024 at 10:44PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

Are you feeling in a low-energy funk like I am? As we head into winter, cases of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) will be on the increase, due to shorter days and less sunlight. The good news is that there are options for help out there, including light therapy.

The earliest sunset of the year occurred Tuesday at 4:31 p.m. Going forward, our sunsets get later in the evening hours until the second half of June. We still have a little over 3½ minutes of daylight to lose before the winter solstice.

Grab your parka out of the closet for the next couple of days! Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens but will drop into the single digits by sunset with gusty northwest winds. MSP should see its first subzero low of the season Thursday morning with afternoon highs in the single digits. Looking at the past 30 years (1994-2023), our average first subzero low falls on Dec. 18. During the 30-year period of 1981-2000, it was Dec. 8.

Warmer weather looks to return for the weekend, with a light rain/snow mix possible on Saturday.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

