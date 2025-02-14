Weather

Douglas: Brace for polar vortex, the February sequel

Temperatures may stay below zero from Sunday evening through late Wednesday.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 14, 2025 at 9:25PM

“God gave you a gift of 86,400 seconds today. Have you used one to say ‘Thank you?’ ” asked 20th-century American motivational writer William Arthur Ward. Starting and ending every day with gratitude is a coping skill, something I often forget to do.

I want to thank preachers, teachers and professors for answering my stupid questions. Thanks to friends, entrepreneurs and perfect strangers who helped me along the way. And my wife and family for unconditional love 24/7/365.

I also want to thank my furnace and HVAC guy too, as we flirt with another polar vortex the first half of next week — nearly as cold as it was in mid-January. Temperatures may stay below zero from Sunday evening through late Wednesday, maybe 60-75 consecutive hours.

Monday highs below zero. Tuesday morning lows 10 to 20 below (air temperature) with windchills as low as 35 below (45 below zero up north). Convincingly cold. Snow? You have to be kidding.

I’m thankful for milder fronts of Pacific origin. I see 30s, even 40s, the last week of February.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

